Another high-profile wide receiver has arrived in Foxboro, and his teammates are making him feel at home.

Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu made his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, catching two passes for 23 yards just five days after coming over from the Atlanta Falcons via trade.

Sanu already jelling with Brady: 'We're going to have some fun'

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All things considered, it was a successful day for Sanu, who celebrated New England's 27-13 win on Instagram by borrowing Tom Brady's favorite hashtag.

Brady, always one to support his pass-catchers, clearly enjoyed Sanu's post -- as did fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman went one step further, dedicating part of his Instagram story to a Sanu shout-out.

Sanu Edelman Instagram

We've seen this script before, as Brady and Edelman both showed their social media support to Antonio Brown when the talented wideout came to New England earlier this season.

Brown is long gone, though, and the Patriots are hoping they have a more stable offensive weapon in Sanu, who's missed just two games in his last six seasons and appears to be fitting in nicely already in Brady's offense.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Mohamed Sanu earns Instagram love from Tom Brady, Julian Edelman after Patriots debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston