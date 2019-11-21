Mohamed Sanu could miss “a couple of weeks”

The Patriots’ problems keeping qualified and healthy receivers around Tom Brady has been a season-long theme, and appears to be continuing for some time.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, wideout Mohamed Sanu could be out “for a couple of weeks” unless the ankle injury that kept him out of practice has a drastic improvement.

Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were out of practice yesterday, as Dorsett remains in the concussion protocol.

Sanu was able to finish last week’s game, but he had just two catches for 4 yards.

He’s been a good fit for the Patriots since arriving in a trade with the Falcons, and if he’s forced to miss time, they’ll have to rely more heavily on just-activated rookie N'Keal Harry.