Mohamed Sanu cautions Patriots not to overlook Andy Dalton and Bengals

Sure, the Patriots are on to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are 1-12, but it'll be important that New England doesn't overlook the talent Cincy has on the field.

Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, a former Bengal, warned his teammates to not overlook Andy Dalton and the Bengals ahead of Sunday's matchup.

"Andy is a really, really good quarterback. He has all the intangibles," Sanu said, according to MassLive's Matt Vautour. "He came back with a vengeance and got a W for the team after whatever happened over there. He's a great human. Great friend too."

Sanu spent 2012-15 with Dalton and the Bengals after being drafted by the organization in the third round, racking up 152 catches for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns, so he knows all too well that Cincinnati can do more than what they've shown on the stat sheet.

"Their record doesn't say who they are. We've seen the film," Sanu added. "There's a lot of great players over there - the front seven Geno [Atkins], Carlos [Dunlap] and young guys making plays like [safety] Sean Williams. We have to make sure we're physical, fast, explosive, do our part and we'll be fine."

While Dalton has struggled this season with nine interceptions, he'll try to bring his "A" game on Sunday when the Patriots come to town and the Bengals try to shock the NFL with an upset.

