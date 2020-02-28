Mohamed Sanu to have ankle surgery

Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu didn’t make a big impact after being traded to New England last season, and he said late in the year that an ankle injury was part of the reason. That injury has still been slow to heal.

Now Sanu is going to have surgery on the ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old Sanu managed just 218 receiving yards in nine games for the Patriots, and they’d like to think they can count on more from him in 2020, given that they traded a second-round pick to acquire him.

Sanu has a salary of $6.5 million this season.

