Mohamed Salah's goal against Manchester City: How he scored it and what the world are saying about it

It was as much the work of a master choreographer as world-class footballer; six seconds of balance, dexterity and artistry worthy of a standing ovation at the Bolshoi Theatre as much as Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday was one of those rarest of moments where every conceivable footballing attribute blends for the most spectacular and memorable outcome – the kind of movement Lionel Messi has produced so often he may consider Salah’s goal an infringement of copyright law. We can list and breakdown the phenomenal skills exhibited; strength, pace, close control, touch and finishing prowess.

The rapid journey towards goalkeeper Ederson began as Salah received Curtis Jones’ short pass 25 yards away, initially surrounded by three City players – Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo. The closest was left-back Cancelo, who had smothered Salah during the first half by refusing him time and space to turn and run.

The Portuguese defender tried likewise and miscalculated his intervention. As Cancelo was left stranded, he could not have imagined how fatal the error as Salah controlled and rotated his body, shrugging off his marker's attention and instantly drawing in the next player on his flight path.

That led Salah to Silva, who was now confronting the forward in full, accelerating flow. Salah tormented the midfielder with a couple of deft touches, feigning to drift inside to work the ball onto his favoured left foot, but instead rolling it under his studs to leave Silva disoriented to the point where he lost balance and fell to the Anfield turf.

There was still much to be done as centre-back Aymeric Laporte sought to cover the final segment of Salah’s venture towards the six yard box.

City’s players intuitively know the majority of Salah’s goals are with his left boot, so in the split second he had to decide how to repel the advance, Laporte would have considered it wiser to let the Liverpool man pass him on the outside to his so-called 'weaker' foot.

This was the final, critical mistake of a City defence rendered helpless by the speed of thought and close control. Salah must have been watching Laporte’s body position and working out if his run should lead to a shot or an assist. As Laporte blinked first to leave the gap on the outside, Salah took his chance to manoeuvre the ball onto his right foot and unleashed the ferocious shot across Ederson.

Take away the extraordinary build-up and on its own the finish was world class, as precise in its accuracy as it was its velocity, picking at the bottom corner. As a package, it must rank among the greatest ever Anfield goals.

Curiously, the measure of the most memorable strikes is not the immediacy of the rapturous reaction. When Salah beat the City keeper there was a pause before the explosion of emotions, one that typifies 54,000 spectators processing if this really happened and rapidly realising it truly did and they were there to witness it.

Salah's masterpiece: The view from afar

"Salah laid the first stone in this season's fight to establish himself as the best footballer in the Premier League after crafting a great goal, dribbling three players in a spin before firing past Ederson with his right," said Álvaro de Grado in Spanish publication AS.

A 'masterpiece', was how Gazzetta dello Sport described Salah's strike. "Salah confirmed himself to be one of the greatest strikers in the world: making fun of Silva, Cancelo and Laporte before unloading a terrifying right to put Liverpool 2-1 up," wrote Pier Luigi Giganti in the daily Italian sports publication.

"Mohamed Salah continued his brilliance with Liverpool this season after scoring a goal and making another during their draw with Manchester City," reported Akhbar El Hawadeth. The Arabic language publication added: "the Egyptian pharaoh appeared at a very distinguished level".

Meanwhile, closer to home the Liverpool Echo claimed Salah was simply 'the best player in the world right now'.

"The manner in which the Egyptian showed the sheer desire to force his way beyond Joao Cancelo," wrote Ian Doyle. "How he impudently dragged the ball back to leave Bernardo Silva on his backside. The way in which he cleverly dipped his shoulder one way then the other to glide beyond Aymeric Laporte inside the area. And then, with Ruben Dias approaching, the superb finish into the bottom corner beyond Ederson and in off the far post. With his weaker right foot, too.

"His finest Liverpool strike? It’s definitely up there."

Salah’s top five goals

Manchester City, October 3, 2021

Straight in at No 1 for Sunday’s belter. Aside from the quality of the goal, take into account the stature of the game and the quality of the opposition. It was a strike which suggests Salah may currently be the best player in the world.

Chelsea, April 14, 2019

A different type of goal to the mazy dribble, but no less spectacular. Salah cut inside on his lethal left foot and found the top corner from 25 yards. It was a goal which kept Liverpool neck-and-neck with City in the title race.

Tottenham Hotspur, February 4, 2018

What is most extraordinary about Salah’s goal versus City was the sense of déjà vu. Spurs fans will recall a similar goal against them, the nimble-footed Egyptian dancing through defenders before beating Hugo Lloris.

Manchester United, January 19, 2020

Perhaps not as extraordinary as others in his portfolio, but one of the most typical and also most celebrated. A lightning counter-attack sees Salah win a 40 yard sprint with Dan James and the composed finish past David de Gea prompts a rendition of ‘we’re gonna win the league’.

Everton, December 10, 2017

This goal won the Puskas Award in 2017. It is a measure of Salah’s genius that such strikes have started to look routine in the years since as he shrugged off two defenders before picking out the top corner. A Merseyside derby classic.