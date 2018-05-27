Sergio Ramos sends good well wishes to Mohamed Salah after injured Liverpool forward's Champions League final ends in tears

Cristiano Ronaldo comfort Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch in tears - 2018 Getty Images

Sergio Ramos insists he did not intend to injure Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final.

Salah was forced off after just half an hour of the showpiece having been wrestled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain.

Ramos has since sent a message of support to the Egyptian, whose World Cup looks in jeopardy after suffering a serious looking shoulder injury.

Ramos, who was heavily criticised on social media for his part in the incident wished Salah well for his recovery but defended his own actions.

He wrote: "Sometimes football shows you it’s good side and other times the bad.

Mohamed Salah is consoled by Jurgen Klopp Credit: AFP

"Above all, we are fellow pros. Get well soon Mo Salah."

Ramos was also caught up in further controversy when he appeared to elbow Loris Karius moments before the Liverpool goalkeeper's first error on the night.

El fútbol te enseña la cara más dulce a veces y la más amarga otras. Ante todo somos compañeros. Pronta recuperación, Salah. El futuro te espera.||Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. #GetWellSoon@MoSalah — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 27, 2018

Karius was seen taking a heavy blow to the head two minutes before he inadvertently rolled the ball to within Karim Benzema's reach to open the scoring.

Karius appealed to the referee for a foul and sat on the ground in amazement there was no punishment.

Story Continues

Salah, meanwhile, had to be consoled by teammates as he left the pitch in tears after being hauled to the floor by Ramos.

Liverpool medical staff helped the 25-year-old from the pitch with the forward's left arm supported in a makeshift sling.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered the distraught Egypt international words of comfort as he trudged off the pitch.

After the game Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Salah was a major doubt for the World Cup.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, player ratings

Asked whether the injury was serious enough for him to miss the tournament he said: "Yes. Unbelievable. It is something with the shoulder and he would've played on if he could. It doesn't look good."

Mohamed Salah falls awkwardly under a challenge from Sergio Ramos Credit: Reuters

Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, meanwhile, said in a statement that, according to information from Liverpool's medical staff, Salah has sustained only ligament damage and he remained optimistic he would still feature in the World Cup.

Sergio Ramos apologises to Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch in tears Credit: Getty Images

BT Sport pundit Frank Lampard believed there was no deliberate intent from Ramos to injure his fellow professional.

Mohamed Salah heads down in the tunnel in Kiev Credit: Reuters

Asked by Gary Lineker whether Ramos knew what he was doing, Lampard said: "No. Sometimes when you do get that close contact you do get interlocking of arms."

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, player ratings

The injury could jeopardise Salah's chances of representing Egypt at this summer's World Cup with the first game of the tournament just over two weeks away.