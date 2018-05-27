Sergio Ramos sends good well wishes to Mohamed Salah after injured Liverpool forward's Champions League final ends in tears
Sergio Ramos insists he did not intend to injure Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final.
Salah was forced off after just half an hour of the showpiece having been wrestled to the ground by the Real Madrid captain.
Ramos has since sent a message of support to the Egyptian, whose World Cup looks in jeopardy after suffering a serious looking shoulder injury.
Ramos, who was heavily criticised on social media for his part in the incident wished Salah well for his recovery but defended his own actions.
He wrote: "Sometimes football shows you it’s good side and other times the bad.
"Above all, we are fellow pros. Get well soon Mo Salah."
Ramos was also caught up in further controversy when he appeared to elbow Loris Karius moments before the Liverpool goalkeeper's first error on the night.
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 27, 2018
Karius was seen taking a heavy blow to the head two minutes before he inadvertently rolled the ball to within Karim Benzema's reach to open the scoring.
Karius appealed to the referee for a foul and sat on the ground in amazement there was no punishment.
— ZDF Sport (@ZDFsport) May 26, 2018
Salah, meanwhile, had to be consoled by teammates as he left the pitch in tears after being hauled to the floor by Ramos.
Liverpool medical staff helped the 25-year-old from the pitch with the forward's left arm supported in a makeshift sling.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered the distraught Egypt international words of comfort as he trudged off the pitch.
After the game Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Salah was a major doubt for the World Cup.
Asked whether the injury was serious enough for him to miss the tournament he said: "Yes. Unbelievable. It is something with the shoulder and he would've played on if he could. It doesn't look good."
Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, meanwhile, said in a statement that, according to information from Liverpool's medical staff, Salah has sustained only ligament damage and he remained optimistic he would still feature in the World Cup.
BT Sport pundit Frank Lampard believed there was no deliberate intent from Ramos to injure his fellow professional.
Asked by Gary Lineker whether Ramos knew what he was doing, Lampard said: "No. Sometimes when you do get that close contact you do get interlocking of arms."
The injury could jeopardise Salah's chances of representing Egypt at this summer's World Cup with the first game of the tournament just over two weeks away.