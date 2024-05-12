Mohamed Kamara turning draft slight into fuel: ‘I’m fired up’

Miami Dolphins rookie edge rusher Mohamed Kamara was “very, very angry” when he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Two weeks later, that feeling hasn’t worn off.

Kamara is still fueled by his No. 158 overall draft position, but he’s still happy to be given the opportunity to play professional football.

“I have to be humble about it, because — shoot — I’m here,” Kamara told reporters Friday. “I’m still glad to be here. I’m still rocking and rolling out. I’m fired up. Even coach had to tell me to calm down today when we were in walkthrough.”

While Kamara didn’t hear many concerns about his game, he ventured a guess at what caused his slide in the draft.

“I tried to keep the negative out of my head,” Kamara said. “Probably I’m short or whatever, but besides that, it was not a lot of concerns.”

Kamara may measure in at 6’1, but he managed plenty of college production anyway. He had 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season at Colorado State, and had 29.5 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss during his five-year career with the Rams.

In Kamara’s eyes, he has the production to succeed and is also able to use his height to his advantage.

“Getting 13.5 sacks — production speaks for itself,” he said. “I’m low to the ground, so I’m going to always use that. I’m quicker, too. Some of those guys have a longer length and longer strides and stuff like that. I’m quick and will put my hands on you fast.”

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire