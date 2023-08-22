Mohamed Ibrahim goes unclaimed on waivers, now on the Lions I.R.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim is back on the Detroit Lions roster, though not in the way the undrafted rookie from Minnesota would have liked. Ibrahim cleared waivers, going unclaimed by any of the other 31 NFL teams after being waived with injury status by Detroit over the weekend.

Because he was waived with injury status, Ibrahim now reverts to the Lions injured reserve. If he stays on I.R., his 2023 season is over.

Ibrahim could take an injury settlement and leave the Lions to sign with another team after the terms of the injury settlement — which vary case-by-case — are expired. Ibrahim could even return to the Lions three weeks after the end of the injury settlement period, and only on the team’s active 53-man roster. That is an exceedingly unusual circumstance, though it has happened before.

Ibrahim started out strong in minicamp, but his reps and role faded progressively over the course of training camp even before the injury. He’s battled several serious injuries over the course of his college career, including a torn Achilles and an unrelated ankle issue that cost him several games for the Golden Gophers.

