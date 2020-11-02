Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have given Arsenal the ballast they were lacking for so long

There were 91 minutes on the clock at Old Trafford when Mohamed Elneny took a deep breath, gathered his strength and set off on one final sprint. Hair bouncing in the wind, he tore upfield after the ball and followed it from one Manchester United player to the other, hounding and harrying until, eventually, Victor Lindelof panicked and lost control.

On the touchline, Arsenal’s substitutes and coaching staff rose as one to cheer their midfielder. Not because this exhausting charge was a defining moment of the match, but because of what it represented: sacrificing yourself for the team, fighting until the end, leaving it all on the line.

“What Mo transmits to the team is special,” said Mikel Arteta a few minutes later. “He has this energy as a person. He goes in the room and he creates that atmosphere. I like players who have zero ego, who play for the team, who want to contribute regardless of what it is, whether that’s one minute or 96 minutes or just by being there and giving positive feedback all the time.”

Alongside the magnificent Thomas Partey, Elneny provided defensive intelligence, quality on the ball and unrelenting commitment. This was Arsenal’s first victory away to a ‘Big Six’ side since January 2015, and it was largely built on the efforts of two midfielders who had previously played just 90 minutes of football together.

United started the match with four central midfielders to Arsenal’s two. But not one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players could offer the same level of energy or physicality that Partey and Elneny provided for the visitors. Throughout the game, the Arsenal pair won the little battles that ultimately enabled the team to win the match.

Partey, especially, played with an aggression and power that Arsenal have lacked for so long. He was like the playground bully at times, ripping possession away from United’s midfielders whenever they dared to come too close. Twice he lost the ball cheaply before angrily snatching it back, as if he was offended that United had the cheek to take it from him.

“He is big, strong and aggressive,” said Roy Keane, an expert on midfield generals. “And he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball. I had my battles with Patrick Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.”

In all, Partey regained possession 11 times, more than any other player on the pitch, and had more touches than any of his Arsenal team-mates. Meanwhile, Elneny played the most passes in the opposition half of any player on either side, circulating the ball and keeping it away from United’s clutches.

“We played with no fear and believed in our style of play,” said Arteta of his team. His words applied most accurately to his central midfielders, who must now be the first-choice pairing in matches against top opposition. Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos offer more technical quality than Elneny, perhaps, but they simply could not have covered the same ground as the Egyptian did on Sunday.

