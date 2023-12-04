Mogadore's Devin Graham, Rootstown's Dawson Morgan earn first team all-state in football

Dawson Morgan breaks free of Pirate defenders on Friday, Oct. 13.

For the second straight season, Rootstown had a first team all-state running back.

Last year, it was Cody Coontz.

This time, it was Dawson Morgan, as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released their All-Ohio teams for Division VI and VII Monday. (The all-state teams for the other five divisions will be announced Tuesday through Thursday.)

Morgan's first team all-state honors capped a remarkable season in which he was also named the Portage Trail Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year after turning 298 carries into a whopping 2,195 yards (7.3 per carry).

Morgan wasn't the only Portage Trail Conference standout to earn first team all-state honors.

Mogadore senior defensive back Devin Graham joined Morgan on the Division VI first team, while Wildcats junior linebacker Will Baskey earned second team all-state honors. Graham finished the regular season with 45 tackles and three picks and also starred at wide receiver while Baskey led Mogadore in tackles.

Morgan's top blocker at Rootstown, Tony Karp, joined Baskey on the Division VI second team, while the Rovers leading tackler, linebacker Brian Youngblood, earned honorable mention. Karp compiled an 88 percent blocking grade and added 66 tackles (15 for loss) on the defensive line. Youngblood led Rootstown with his 103 tackles while also joining Karp in blocking for back-to-back 2,000-yard runners.

Quarterback Zeke Cameron, who compiled a 32-7 record starting for Mogadore, earned honorable mention all-state, as did his top blocker Trevor Hinkle and top Wildcats pass-rusher Nick Stephenson.

Southeast also had two players earn honorable mention in senior running back Case Myers and senior defensive lineman Preston Bello. Myers turned 114 carries into 963 yards and 12 touchdowns (and had 28 catches for 391 yards and four more scores) while Bello compiled 52 tackles (12 for loss) and three sacks.

In Division VII, Windham offensive lineman Anthony Paolella made honorable mention all-state, marking the second straight season he earned the prestigious accolade. Paolella led the way for two different Bombers backs to top 600 rushing yards and had 11 pancake blocks.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Mogadore's Graham, Rootstown's Morgan earn first team all-state