Mogadore vs. Andrews Osborne volleyball: Phoenix swept by Wildcats

Oct. 17—In the first two sets of a Division IV sectional semifinal, Andrews Osborne and Mogadore traded long rallies. But conditioning caught up with the Phoenix in the third set.

Mogadore completed the sweep, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, and will travel to Columbia to face Cornerstone Christian in a sectional final.

The Phoenix's young group worked through a short rotation with each player having different hurdles to overcome.

Coach Antonae Jackson has seen her players approach each match and practice with open minds and challenge themselves to improve as a team.

"Only four of our players are solely volleyball players," Jackson said. "We have a basketball player who came out, a couple of players still learning the game, so watching them step up those first two sets and all season was amazing. It helps the other girls and it's good to watch them grow."

In the first two sets, Mogadore and Andrews Osborne battled, and neither team was able to pull away. The swings of Zenha Gerson (seven kills) and Alle Royer (five kills) kept the Phoenix in those sets.

But when Mogadore got them out of system, it was a challenge for the Phoenix to answer. With the inexperience of the group, Jackson knew that was going to be a challenge.

Add in the fact that there were several long rallies in the first two sets, the Phoenix entered the third with heavy legs and not a lot of time to recover.

"Conditioning is a big thing but our big thing all year was learning," Jackson said. "It's something that we really focused on. We need to have the IQ before focusing on the conditioning. Those long rallies took a toll, but they learned where to place the ball on a lot of rallies and that was an improvement."

Mogadore was led by Jordin Twidy with 10 kills and the pair of Kaitlyn Clester and Addison Christy with six kills each.