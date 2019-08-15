Moffitt pulls away on final restart to win playoff opener at Bristol

Brett Moffitt pulled away from Chandler Smith and Ross Chastain during a final restart with three laps to go to win the playoff opener in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Moffitt’s 10th career win guaranteed him a spot in the Round of 6 as he avoided trouble that other playoff contenders weren’t fortunate enough to miss.

Chastain was one such driver, but he was able to bounce back from a pit-road safety violation to finish third. Playoff drivers Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five. Friesen had to come back from an incident in Turn 4 involving Matt Crafton that left Friesen’s No. 52 Chevrolet badly damaged. It also left the drivers feeling chippy enough to bang doors during the caution laps.

Other playoff finishers were Austin Hill in 10th, Johnny Sauter in 11th and Tyler Ankrum in 20th. Ankrum had to be pushed from the track when his No. 17 DGR-Crosley Toyota lost power.

Moffitt, the defending series champion, picked up six playoff points, five for the win and one for winning Stage 2. Chastain scored a playoff point for winning Stage 1.

The Gander Trucks will return to the track for the second race of the playoffs on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

