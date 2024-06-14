Moeller's Bradley Poppell named Gatorade Player of the Year in boys soccer

Bradley Poppell had 23 goals and six assists for the Division I state runner-up Moeller Crusaders.

Bradley Poppell of Moeller High School is the 2023-24 Gatorade Ohio Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Poppell, a 2024 graduate, is the first Gatorade Ohio Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Moeller High School.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Poppell as Ohio’s best high school boys soccer player.

The 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior midfielder scored 23 goals and passed for six assists during the 2023 season, leading the Crusaders (24-0-1) to the Division I state championship game.

The Ohio Soccer Coaches Association’s Mr. Soccer winner, Poppell was a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American selection and participated in the High School All-American Game in December. He concluded his prep soccer career with a school-record 55 goals along with 23 assists.

Poppell has logged more than 40 flight hours and wants to pursue a career as a pilot. He has volunteered locally with Matthew 25 Ministries, a non-profit organization that supports nationwide disaster relief. He has also donated his time as a peer tutor and as a youth soccer coach.

Moeller's Maddox Miller (left), Mason Cooper, Erik Warncke, Sterling Segal and Bradley Poppell prepare for penalty kicks during the Division I state championship game Nov. 11, 2023, at Historic Crew Stadium.

“Bradley is the best, most versatile player I’ve seen in years,” said Chris Vonau, head coach of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, which Moeller defeated in the 2023 state semifinals. “He is good on the ball. His vision and read of the game were keys to his team’s success. He can score goals, facilitate others scoring, defend and he’s great in transition.”

Poppell has maintained a weighted 4.72 GPA in the classroom. He will attend the United States Air Force Academy, where he will play soccer, beginning this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Poppell joins recent Gatorade Ohio Boys Soccer Players of the Year Nolan Spicer (2022-23 & 2021-22, Saint Ignatius High School), Luciano Pechota (2020-21, Saint Ignatius High School) and Kyle Folds (2019-20, Saint Ignatius High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Poppell is the sixth local Gatorade Player of the Year

Poppell becomes the sixth Greater Cincinnati high school athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year honor during the 2023-24 school year and the second from Moeller.

Schools traditionally display the banner honoring their winners in a prominent place in their gymnasium or elsewhere. Here are the previous five:

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian (Ohio girls basketball)

Julia Hunt, Holy Cross (Kentucky girls volleyball)

Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West (Ohio girls cross country)

Josh Ringer, East Central (Indiana football)

Zion Theophilus, Moeller (Ohio baseball)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Moeller's Poppell named Gatorade Player of the Year in boys soccer