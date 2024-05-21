Moeller stays on top of Division I in final state baseball poll; six teams ranked

Moeller sophomore Conner Cuozzo was named Greater Catholic League-South player of the year this week for the Crusaders, who are ranked first in Division I.

Moeller finished as the Division I poll champion in the final state coaches poll conducted by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Moeller received 27 of the 29 first-place votes. Springboro, 25-2 overall, received the other two first-place votes and 20 second-place votes to take the No. 2 spot in the state poll.

Mason, 22-6 overall, is seventh in Division I. The Comets received seven top-five votes.

Elder is 19th.

All four teams are in action in this week’s Division I district tournament. Elder and Springboro could meet in a district championship game on Thursday. Mason could meet the winner of that game in next week’s regional semifinal in Oxford. Moeller is on the other side of the regional bracket and could meet one of those three teams in the regional final.

In Division II, Badin (22-6) ranked sixth in the final state poll. The Rams did not get a first-place vote but gone nine top-five votes among the 29 voters. Batavia finished 20th and received one fifth-place vote.

Wyoming and Indian Hill, still playing in the DII bracket, also got votes. Wyoming plays at Badin Tuesday night in a district semifinal, while Indian Hill plays New Richmond, who knocked off Batavia.

The winners play teams from the North bracket of the district Thursday night in the district finals.

Division I

Moeller (27) - 287

2. Springboro (2) - 240

3. Grove City – 215

4. Olentangy Berlin – 214

5. North Royalton – 125

6. Fairmont – 103

7. Mason – 69

8. Clay – 55

9. Butler – 54

10. Pickerington Central – 37

11. Mount Vernon – 33

11. Massillon Jackson – 33

13. Mentor – 29

14. Sylvania Northview – 25

15. Olentangy Orange – 19

16. University School – 12

16. Troy – 12

18. Anthony Wayne – 9

19. Midview – 4

19. Elder – 4

Other teams receiving votes (points): Perrysburg (3), Wooster (2), Archbishop Hoban (2).

Mark Thompson and the Elder Panthers are ranked 19th in the state

Division II

Jonathan Alder (12) – 247

2. Bishop Watterson (13) – 236

3. Sheridan (1) – 186

4. St. Clairsville (1) – 172

5. Rocky River (1) – 118

6. Badin – 108

7. Defiance (1)- 99

8. Licking Valley – 89

9. Jackson – 53

10. Buckeye – 42

11. Tri-Valley – 39

12. West Branch – 33

12. Field – 33

14. Kenton Ridge – 32

15. Unioto – 24

16. Canfield – 17

17. Gilmour Academy – 13

17. Wapakoneta – 13

19. New Lexington – 8

20. Batavia – 6

20. CVCA – 6

20. Clear Fork – 6

Other teams receiving votes (points): Wyoming (5), Bloom-Carroll (5), Miami Trace (5), CHCA (3), Alliance (2), Indian Hill(1), Steubenville (1), Kenston (1), Celina (1).

Division III

Wheelersburg (18) – 276

2. Heath (7) – 259

3. Liberty-Benton – 171

4. Millbury Lake (1) – 164

5. Coldwater (2) – 138

6. Norwayne – 123

7. Zane Trace (1) – 90

8. Eastwood (1) – 79

9. Versailles – 67

10. Highland – 53

11. Portsmouth – 41

12. Edison – 40

13. Winchester Eastern – 33

14. Wayne Trace – 27

15. Barnesville – 26

16. Perry – 17

16. East Knox – 17

18. Columbia – 16

18. West Liberty-Salem – 16

20. Waynedale – 9

Other teams receiving votes (points): Huntington (7), West Jefferson (7), Ottawa Hills (6), James A. Garfield (4), Sandy Valley (4), Oak Harbor (2), Minford (1), Greeneview (1), Berkshire (1).

Division IV

Berlin Hiland (9) – 250

2. Toronto (12) – 249

3. Northmor (2) – 186

4. Russia (2) 177

5. Lake Center Christian (5) – 175

6. Calvert – 122

7. Lincolnview – 80

8. Fort Loramie – 71

9. Minster – 61

10. Newton Local – 57

11. Mechanicsburg – 49

12. Reedsville Eastern – 43

13. Leipsic – 36

14. Strasburg-Franklin – 26

15. Leesburg Fairfield – 23

16. Whiteoak – 10

17. Fairfield Christian – 7

18. Cedarville – 6

19. Hopewell-Loudon – 5

19. St. Henry - 5

Other teams receiving votes (points): South Webster (4), Riverdale (3), Caldwell (2), Hillsdale (1), Mohawk (1), St Paul (1).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Moeller stays on top of Division I in final state baseball poll