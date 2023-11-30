Advertisement

Moeller senior Jordan Marshall is Ohio Mr. Football

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Jordan Marshall keeps the ball secured as he powers his way for a Moeller first down in the OHSAA Division I football state semifinals at Piqua, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2023.
Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 37th winner of the prestigious award.

Marshall, at 6-foot and 205 pounds, totaled 149 points in the statewide voting by OPSWA members.

The University of Michigan commit is the third Cincinnati high school player to win the award in the past five seasons, following Wyoming's Evan Prater (2019) and Roger Bacon's Corey Kiner (2020). Both players are with the Cincinnati Bearcats now.

Norwood's Marc Edwards was the previous winner in 1992.

Moeller will have an assembly for him at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis totaled 143 points to earn runner-up honors in the statewide media association.

Other Mr. Football finalists included Findlay junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery, Canton South senior quarterback Jack "Poochie" Snyder, Medina senior quarterback Danny Stoddard, Hilliard Bradley senior quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, Bishop Watterson senior linebacker Dominic Purcell and West Muskingum senior running back Rashid SeSay.

The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987 to 2016. It has been given by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

