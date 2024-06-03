Moeller junior pitcher Zion Theophilus named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year

Moeller junior Zion Theophilus of is the 2023-24 Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year. Theophilus is the fifth Moeller player to earn that honor.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Theophilus as Ohio’s best high school baseball player.

Past winners include all-time pro greats Gary Sheffield (1985-86, Hillsborough High School, Fla.), Alex Rodriguez (1992-93, Westminster Christian School, Fla.) and Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas).

Theophilus finished the season 10-1 with a 1.15 earned-run average. He struck out 86 batters in 55 innings (1.6 per inning and 11.2 per seven innings), and had 10 complete-game shutouts. Moeller lost 3-0 to Mason in last week’s Division I, Region 4 final.

A 2023 WWBA World Championship participant, he’s ranked as the nation’s No. 69 prospect in his class by Baseball America.

Theophilus has donated his time as an instructor and mentor for youth baseball pitchers. At his school, he has volunteered as an Open House tour guide for two years and has served as a shadow student host for 8th graders visiting the campus.

Moeller pitcher Zion Theophilus delivers a pitch in the third inning of the OHSAA Regional Final baseball game between Moeller and Mason at Miami University in Oxford on Friday, May 31, 2024.

“Zion was the best pitcher we faced all season and one of the best high school pitchers I’ve seen in my 39 years of coaching high school baseball,” said Mark Thompson, head coach at Elder High School. “He always throws with great confidence and poise. Against us, we had him at 95-97 mph on the gun in the 7th inning. He didn’t walk a batter and he only went to a three-ball count on two hitters the entire game. He’s just a very special talent.”

Theophilus has maintained a 4.48 weighted GPA in the classroom. He has made a verbal commitment to play baseball on scholarship at LSU in the fall of 2025.

Theophilus joins recent Gatorade Ohio Baseball Players of the Year Colt Emerson (2022-23, John Glenn High School), Jacob Miller (2021-22, Liberty Union High School), Josh Laisure (2020-21, Olentangy Orange High School) and Kade Kern (2019-20, Archbold High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Moeller pitcher Zion Theophilus named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year