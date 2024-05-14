Moeller, Badin and Cincinnati Christian No. 1 in final SWOBCA polls

The Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association released its seventh and final weekly poll on Tuesday, May 14, with top 10 votes for Division I, Division II and a combined Division III and IV vote.

Moeller, Badin and Cincinnati Christian lead the final polls with Moeller and Badin sweeping the year and holding the top spot in the preseason poll and all seven weekly season releases.

Division I SWOBCA poll

1. Moeller

2. Mason

3. Springboro

4. Lakota East

5. Loveland

6. Turpin

T-7. Kings

T-7. Oak Hills

9. Elder

10. Lakota West

Division II SWOBCA poll

1. Badin

2. Indian Hill

3. CHCA

4. Batavia

T-5. Wyoming

T-5. New Richmond

7. Blanchester

8. Roger Bacon

9. McNicholas

10. Reading

Divisions III and IV SWOBCA poll

1. Cincinnati Christian

2. Cincinnati Country Day

3. Miami Valley Christian

4. Bethel-Tate

5. Madeira

T-6. Mariemont

T-6. Summit Country Day

8. Seven Hills

9. Williamsburg

10. Clark Montessori

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Moeller, Badin and Cincinnati Christian lead final SWOBCA poll