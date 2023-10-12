Moeen Ali shows support for Palestine and quotes Malcolm X in Instagram post

England star Moeen Ali posted a Palestinian flag on Instagram - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England vice-captain Moeen Ali has posted a Palestinian flag on social media in an apparent show of support for Palestine.

Moeen posted a Palestinian flag on Instagram together with a caption that said: “If you’re not careful the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed & loving the people who are doing the oppressing”. The words are a quote from Malcolm X, the controversial American Muslim human rights activist.

Moeen subsequently deleted the post with a Palestinian flag. In a later post, Moeen reposted the quote from Malcolm X. But this time it did not have any Palestinian flag attached, only a photo of Malcolm X.

Other athletes have also used social media to show support of Palestine.

Mohamed Elneny, the Arsenal and Egypt footballer, has changed his Twitter photo to a Palestinian flag, in an apparent show of support for Palestine.

After his match-winning century in Pakistan’s World Cup victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Muhammad Rizwan dedicated the innings to civilians in Palestine. “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” Rizwan tweeted, while thanking the Indian supporters for the reception that they gave the Pakistan team. “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

In 2014, Moeen wore a wristband engraved with the words ‘Save Gaza’ during a Test match against India. He received prior permission from England to wear the wristband. But he was banned from wearing it by the International Cricket Council, with the ICC stating that “equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”

Moeen wore a wristband with the words 'Save Gaza' - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images

Moeen said he was inspired by Muhammad Ali, the iconic American boxer and activist.

“Muhammad Ali was a massive inspiration for me because of his upbringing and becoming a Muslim,” Moeen told Sky Sports.

Moeen also revealed that he feared growing a beard would lead to accusations he was a Muslim extremist. He said that he was inspired to do so by South Africa’s batsman Hashim Amla.

“Then Hashim Amla as a cricketer in South Africa having a big beard,” Moeen said. “If he can do it, why can’t I? It’s what I wanted to do but I was a bit afraid at the time. I was young and I didn’t want people to think – even my own family – I was extreme or becoming an extremist.

“Because at that time, that’s all people were talking about – Muslims being extreme.”

