Moe Wagner had career year with Magic in more ways than one

When the Magic needed a bolt of energy off the bench, Moe Wagner often provided it.

The Orlando big man sometimes works harder to contain his emotions than use them on the court.

But every once in a while, the real Wagner breaks out.

Whether it was rolling to the basket for quick points or taking a charge on defense, Wagner was ready to make the right play for Jamahl Mosley‘s squad in his sixth NBA season.

Averaging a career-high 10.9 points, Wagner finished the regular season sixth leaguewide in total points off the bench (849) when he shot above 60% from the field for the first time in his career.

His 60.2% field goal percentage was third among all bench players who appeared in at least 60 games.

Wagner played in 80, the most for him in a single season.

The Magic center’s 63.6% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2s — also represented a personal best for him while adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists during 17.7 minutes.

Grabbing a career-high 347 rebounds, 117 came on the offensive glass. He also recorded career highs in assists (96), steals (39) and blocks (21).

Known for his hustle plays that often lead to a not-so subtle muscle flex celebration, Wagner’s 0.30 charges drawn were tied for seventh most in the NBA.

Magic’s Wagner brothers fired up to compete for Germany at Paris Summer Olympics

Putting his body on the line and adding a few choice words can infuriate opposing teams and their fans. Almost every time he touched the ball during Orlando’s first-round playoff series against Cleveland, boos from those inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse rained down.

He’s the type of player you’d want on your team but not the other way around.

Wagner, who spent the first three years of his career on three different teams (Lakers, Wizards and Celtics), signed a two-year deal with the Magic worth $16 million last offseason.

The second year included an $8 million club option, which the Magic have to pick up by June 29. If the option isn’t picked up, Wagner becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Just because they don’t pick it up doesn’t mean Wagner doesn’t factor in their future. The Magic could decline the option and re-sign Wagner on a new deal. Or they could push the guarantee date later, if mutually agreed upon.

Regardless, the older brother of Magic forward Franz Wagner has seemingly found his spot in Orlando and he’s proven more than viable as a reserve center.

He’s not afraid to be himself, either.

