Modric warns Italy ahead of ‘decisive’ EURO 2024 match

Luka Modric acknowledges that the final group stage game against Italy will be ‘decisive’ for Croatia but warns the Azzurri that his national team will ‘play with no fear.’

Croatia earned just one point in the opening two EURO 2024 group-stage games, losing to Spain and drawing to Albania, so the last match against Italy next week will be decisive for them.

On the other hand, La Nazionale will meet Spain in Gelsenichirken tonight, and it is already a key match for the Azzurri and La Roja as the winning side will qualify for the Round of 16 with a game to spare and as group winners.

Regardless of Italy’s result tonight, Croatia will need a win against the Azzurri on Monday, June 24 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

“We have no choice; we must beat Italy, and we can only make it if we play like against Albania in the second half,” Modric said in the mixed zone on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw against Albania.

“It will be tough against Italy, they are a well-organised team with an excellent coach. We’ve known since the beginning that the final game would be decisive. Perhaps, it would have been as such even if we had beaten Albania,” he added as quoted by TMW.

“We’ll play with no fear. If we do what we know, we can face any opponent confidently.”

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti is not expected to make any line-up changes tonight, confirming Riccardo Calafiori in central defence and Davide Frattesi and Lorenzo Pellegrini as attacking midfielders behind Gianluca Scamacca.