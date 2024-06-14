Modric wants to take 'the final step' with ambitious Croatia

Croatia's Luka Modric (R) and Ivan Perisic take part in a training session for the team at the Volksparkstadion as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Soeren Stache/dpa

Croatia captain Luka Modric is happy with his team's role as contenders as they start another bid for a maiden big football title at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Croatia kick off their campaign on Saturday against triple champions Spain in tough group B which also includes title holders Italy and Albania.

Modric, 38, led Croatia to second place at the 2018 World Cup and to third in 2022, plus into the 2023 Nations League final.

Croatia were also third at the 1998 World Cup while at the Euros they have never gone beyond the quarter-finals.

Coming off a sixth Champions League title with Real Madrid, Modric said on Friday they like their role.

"It doesn't bother us. We are here to achieve great things. We have showed on several occasions that we are among the top teams in international football," Modric said.

"It is a last and final step to get the best possible result," Modric said, naming the unity of the team their biggest strength.

The 2018 World Footballer of the Year Modric has won a national record 175 caps since a 2006 debut, with an international title the only thing missing in his CV which apart from the Champions League titles includes for La Liga titles with Real and three Croatian titles with Dinamo Zagreb.

"if someone had given a piece of paper to write down my career wishes then I would have been scared instead of writing down what I have achieved now," he said.