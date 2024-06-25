Modric to continue football career, not clear if with national team

Croatia's Luka Modric looks dejected after the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy at Leipzig Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Croatia top star Luka Modric will continue his football career after the Euro 2024.

"I'm not going to stop straight away. I'm going to play for a while longer. I don't know how long yet," he said after a bitter 1-1 draw with Italy on Monday evening.

It's unclear, however, whether he was referring to his career at Real Madrid or with the national team. His contract with the Spanish team expires on June 30.

Modric missed a penalty against Italy in the 54th minute, but scored just a minute later to give Croatia the lead and become the oldest player to score in a European championship.

It looked like the 2018 World Cup runners-up and 2022 third-placed team had done enough for the last 16, but the holders levelled for 1-1 deep into injury time thanks to Mattia Zaccagni.

That sent Italy through as Group B's second-placed side while Croatia and Modric are now clutching at straws.

"Football was cruel today," he said. "I couldn't help my team with the goal. It's hard to lose like that."

"Sometimes football brings great satisfaction and joy, and sometimes great disappointment. I think it's unfair that we were eliminated like this because we fought for our nation from the very first minute," he added.

Modric has had plenty of success with Real Madrid, including six Champions League titles, but might have to end his glorious career without a trophy with his national team.