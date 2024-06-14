Modric, 38, rolls back the years to lead Croatia

Luka Modric made his Euros debut back in 2008 [Getty Images]

Luka Modric plans to roll back the years and enjoy what could be his last major tournament with Croatia.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 38, is expected to lead his country in their opening group game against Spain in Berlin on Saturday almost two decades after making his major tournament bow for Croatia at the 2006 World Cup.

"After so many years, here I am still, and I'm happy to be here," said the six-time Champions League winner with Real.

Croatia, World Cup finalists in 2018, are not among the favourites in Germany but Modric said that did not bother him.

"Being the dark horses, we don't mind about that," added Modric, who is set to become the first Croatian player to feature at five different editions of the European Championship.

"Everyone else being the favourites, us being the dark horses, we're used to that."

Spain are looking to secure a record fourth European Championship after successes in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

"I am convinced we will have a chance to fight for the title," said boss Luis de la Fuente.

"However, there can only be one winner and there are many good national teams who can win this trophy."

On Saturday's game with Croatia, he added: "I truly admire the mentality of Croatian footballers because they're an example of national pride, of a feeling of unity, of being proud of the national team.

"It makes me proud when we feel the same thing in our country. The first goal must always be to compete and be in a position to win."

Yamal set to be youngest ever?

Spain's squad in Germany features 16-year-old Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal.

He will become the youngest player to ever take to the field at a European Championship if he plays.

Yamal was born in Spain to Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean parents and revealed last week he would still be doing his school homework at Euro 2024.

He scored in qualifying for his country and has established himself at Barcelona.

Yamal was not even born when Croatia captain Modric made his major tournament debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"He's a young boy, with incredible talent that only the chosen ones have," added De la Fuente when asked about Yamal.

The current record for the youngest player at the Euros is Poland's Kacper Kozlowski - 17 years and 246 days - in a 1-1 group stage draw against Spain in Seville in June 2021.

Team news

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte missed training on Thursday with a muscular issue.

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol will come up against his Manchester City team-mate Rodri.

However, Ivan Perisic is still not at 100% after a serious knee injury and could start on the bench for Croatia.

