Modified football returning to Elmira Notre Dame

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame High School announced the return of a storied program.

Monday, Elmira Notre Dame Athletic Manager Brad Bellinger announced the return of football as part of the school system. Modified football will be starting up once again for the 2024-25 school year. The “Modified A” team will consist of seven through ninth grade student-athletes.

The school announced an upcoming schedule of seven games, three home and four away games. Kickoff for the season is schedule for Monday, September 9 at Brewer Stadium on the campus of Elmira Notre Dame High School.

“As a school we are excited to bring back football,” Bellinger said. “Football belong at Notre Dame.”

This marks the first time since 2021 that Elmira Notre Dame will field a football team of any kind after the school canceled the 2022 season citing low roster numbers in 8-man football. The Crusaders went (1-5) in their last season and even forfeited a game at Lansing in 2021.

Elmira Notre Dame has one of the most iconic football programs in the Twin Tiers. Names like the late-great coach Mike D’Aloisio and Joel Stephens instantly bring up images of greatness that symbolize Notre Dame football. The Twin Tiers is better for having Elmira Notre Dame football back on the field and in the community.

