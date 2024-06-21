Modglin puts it all together to reach IM final

Jun. 21—It felt like just a matter of time before Will Modglin had a big breakthrough in the individual medley.

And on the biggest stage, Modglin delivered one of the best performances of his successful swimming journey. The Zionsville grad and current Texas swimmer swam a personal best 1:58. 44in the 200-meter IM at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday night, earning the eighth and final spot in the final on Friday evening.

"That was a nice little surprise," Modglin said in the mixed zone after the race. "(Texas coach) Eddie (Reese) said to go out for it and try to be first at the 150. I tried to do that and it worked pretty well."

That he even has a chance to compete in the final shows Modglin's growth just this week.

He came into the Trials seeded 27th with a seed time of 2:01.37.

In the prelims on Thursday morning, he swam a personal best 2:00.37, but finished 17th, .03 seconds off a qualifying spot for the semifinal.

But Trenton Julian scratched the semifinal, giving Modglin an opportunity to compete on Thursday night — and he made the most of it, lowering his PB by nearly two more seconds.

"I got scratched into the semifinal, and I just decided to make the best of it," Modglin said. "I was strong enough to come back at the end today, but I still want to come home a little faster if I could."

Taking his coaches advice, Modglin improved on each of the first three strokes in the semifinal.

After being nearly a half second faster in the butterfly and backstroke, he lowered his breaststroke split by more than a second from the morning.

"I was really trying to push that middle hundred, and get after that," Modglin said. "I know I am a great backstroker, so I wanted to use that to my advantage."

Modglin will be back in lane 8 for Friday night's final.

It was a tight semifinal, with only .57 seconds separating second through eighth.

It will be the second final in three events at the Trials for Modglin, who placed sixth in the 100-meter backstroke earlier in the week.

The results are better than he could have hoped for.

"My expectations were to try and semifinal the 100-back," Modglin said. "Most of these U.S. Trials meets, I haven't had the best history with them. So I was just trying to get my feet underneath myself there, and then take each race one at a time."

Friday night's finals begin at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter.