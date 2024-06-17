Modglin makes finals in 100-meter backstroke at Olympic Trials

Jun. 17—Zionsville's Will Modglin made the finals of the 100-meter backstroke at the United States Swimming Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Modglin swam 53.83 in the semifinals, earning the eighth at the final spot in Monday night's final. The top-2 in the race qualify for the Olympics in Paris.

A highly decorated prep at ZCHS, Modglin just finished his freshman year at the University of Texas, where he he earned All-American honors as a freshman.

Modglin swam a personal best 53.59 in the prelims on Sunday morning to earn a spot in the semifinal on Sunday night, where he was fifth in his heat but his time was good enough for eighth place.

It is the first of four events for Modglin at the Trials. He will also compete in the 100-meter freestyle, the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter butterfly.

Zionsville's Coleman Modglin will also compete on Monday, taking part in the 200-meter breaststroke prelims on Monday morning.

Zionsville's Elyse Heiser will compete Thursday in the 200-meter backstroke.

The swim trials run all week in Indianapolis, with prelims starting at 11 a.m. and the semifinals/finals starting at 8 p.m. every night.

