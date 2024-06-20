Modglin brothers take on events at Olympic Trials

Advertisement
will willems, the lebanon reporter, ind.
Jun. 19—Zionsville's Coleman and Will Modglin both hit the water on Tuesday during Day 4 of the US Olympic Swim Trials.

On Monday night, Will had the best finish ever by a Zionsville swimmer at the Trials, placing sixth in the 100-meter backstroke.

His time was 53.69 and he moved up six spots from his seed time.

On Tuesday, Modglin competed in the 100-meter freestyle.

Seeded 55th with an entry time of 49.83, Modglin swim a personal best of 49.41, good for 29th place.

He still has two events left to compete in, the 200-meter IM on Thursday and the the 100-meter butterfly on Friday.

Coleman Modglin competed in the 200-meter breaststroke.

The Zionsville and Purdue product finished 19th in a time of 2:12.80, missing the semifinals by eight tenths of a second.

Modglin was seeded 24th in the event and knocked more than a second off his seed time.

Zionsville grad Elyse Heiser will compete on Thursday in the 200-meter backstroke.

