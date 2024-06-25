Modesto Nuts hit home run with ‘Home Run for Homeless’ promotion

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Modesto Nuts beat the San Jose Giants on Sunday, 2-1. No home runs were hit in the game, but the organization hit a home run on Friday with its “Home Run for Homeless” promotion.

It began with the Nuts opening their gates for free to anyone who showed up with a resume.

“It’s not unknown that California does have a homeless issue,” said Veronica Hernandez, Modesto’s general manager. “So we partnered up with the really best partners out here, Legacy Alliance Outreach and Pitch Initiative. And they’re really trying to support the community in training people that go from homeless, and transition them into someone working for a company and hopefully growing up in the ranks.”

This is the third year that the Modesto Nuts have put on this particular promotion, “Home Run for Homeless.” There were stations all over the concourse on Friday where local businesses were set to to provide clothes, haircuts and headshots for those in need.

