Modest win streak sets Colts up for meaningful games after bye

Nov. 14—INDIANAPOLIS — No one is printing playoff tickets or plotting parade routes, but the last two wins were significant for the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite the ugly nature of the victories, they put the team back in the think of the AFC wild-card race and ensured Indianapolis will play meaningful football after Thanksgiving for the first time since 2021.

"I think in the league, obviously, you look at the standings, but you've got to take it one week at a time and focus on what you can focus on and control what you can control," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "That's winning one week at a time and being focused on being 1-0 every single week.

"Once you get towards the end — Week 15, Week 16, Week 17 — you see where it goes, and then it really turns into that playoff atmosphere depending on the standings. But, again, we got to be 1-0 going forward each week."

Indianapolis (5-5) enters the bye week in ninth place in the AFC. The top seven teams qualify for the playoffs — four division champions and three wild-card entrants — and just three games currently separate the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) from the 14th-place Denver Broncos (4-5).

The tightly bunched nature of the standings could create chaos over the season's final eight weeks.

Despite their recent struggles, the Colts find themselves just one-half game behind the Houston Texans (5-4) for the final wild-card berth and only 1.5 games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) for the AFC South lead.

Indianapolis beat the Texans on the road in Week 2, and the teams will play again at Lucas Oil Stadium in the regular-season finale.

The Colts also have head-to-head matchups remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Dec. 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) the weekend of Dec. 17 and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) on Dec. 31.

Those games could determine the team's postseason fate.

Indianapolis hopes its gaining steam after taking advantage of a lull in the schedule with wins against the Carolina Panthers (1-8) and New England Patriots (2-8) in the past two weeks.

"Just having momentum going into a bye, getting back to. 500, especially coming off a three-game losing streak, being able to get two in a row," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "we put ourselves in a good position, and we are in the thick of the playoff race."

But the Colts understand there's still plenty of work to be done.

Indianapolis is just 1-4 at home, and four of its final seven games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The offense also has hit a rut, posting its two lowest yardage totals of the season in the past two weeks.

Much of the blame falls on the shoulders of quarterback Gardner Minshew. After turning the ball over nine times during the three-game losing streak, he's thrown just a single interception in the last two weeks.

In the five games since rookie Anthony Richardson was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, Minshew has completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,168 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's averaged more than 6 yards per pass attempt just twice during that stretch, and explosive plays have been inconsistent at best.

"Got a ton of faith in Gardner going forward," Steichen said. "We work through those things, and we watch and evaluate and go through that process. Again, self-evaluate coaching-wise what we're doing. Putting our guys in a position to be successful is what we've got to do."

The Colts are hoping to get healthy over the bye, with rookie cornerback JuJu Brents and tight end Jelani Woods among the players who could return from injury over the final seven weeks.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart also has just two games remaining on his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Even missing a handful of starters, the defense made strides against the struggling Panthers and Patriots, allowing just a single touchdown over the past two weeks and forcing five turnovers.

It's indicative of the "whatever-it-takes" mentality Steichen has brought to the locker room in his first year as a head coach.

"There's just no quit in this team," defensive end Kwity Paye said. "We're playing for each other. We're playing for our coaches. We're playing for a lot right now, and I feel like — although some guys are banged up — just guys are stepping up. Z (linebacker Zaire Franklin) was banged up (for) the Panthers game. Segun (Olubi) came in (and) played well, sealed that game. It just speaks to how Shane has continued to change the culture here."