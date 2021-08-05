Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster ‘likely’ needed before winter, with study showing ‘robust’ response against delta

Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine booster appears to produce a “robust” antibody response against the fast-spreading delta variant, the company said Thursday as it warned that a third shot would “likely” be needed this fall.

The Massachusetts-based drugmaker revealed in a quarterly-earnings report that its original two-dose vaccine regimen remains highly effective through six months after the second shot, but the company believes that the “increased force of infection resulting from delta” will lead to a surge of breakthrough infections in vaccinated people over the next few months.

The delta variant is said to be as contagious as chickenpox and has already become the dominant strain in the U.S. and many other countries.

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna’s 93% efficacy rate after six months is higher than Pfizer’s estimate for its own vaccine, which the New York company reported last week to be about 84%, and it’s just slightly lower than the 94.1% rate in the immediate days after full immunization.

“While we see durable Phase 3 efficacy through 6 months, we expect neutralizing titers will continue to wane and eventually impact vaccine efficacy,” Moderna said in a slide presentation shared online. “Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary prior to the winter season.”

It’s unclear when the drugmaker will complete its booster-vaccine study. The Phase II trials involve three booster candidates, all of which appear to offer strong protection against delta and other variants, including gamma and beta, according to Moderna.

The study is testing a single 50-microgram dose in participants who have previously received both of their 100-microgram vaccine shots, the company said.

Moderna also announced Thursday that it plans to seek full approval for its regular two-dose vaccine regimen this month. The company has been distributing the shots under an emergency-use authorization. It has also received provisional or conditional authorization from more than 50 other countries, according to a news release.

Plans for a third round of vaccination has infuriated global health experts worried about vaccine inequity. The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for a moratorium on vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated.

“To make that happen, we need everyone’s cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference.

France, Germany and the U.K. are among the countries already preparing for a booster vaccine rollout targeting vulnerable populations.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna recommends third shot of vaccine to defend against new coronavirus strains

    Moderna said Thursday that people will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to protect against future mutations of the coronavirus, touting the “robust” antibody response generated by the additional shot.

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

    As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level of protection does shift slightly and the Delta va

  • Moderna says we'll need COVID-19 booster shots this fall, predicting that protection from its vaccine will wane

    "We really do believe the virus is here to stay for the long term," a top Moderna executive said.

  • Fauci hopes Pfizer vaccine will get full FDA approval in weeks

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration within the next couple of weeks.

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. However, the company said it still expects booster shots to be necessary ahead of the winter season as antibody levels are expected to wane. It and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, which make a similar messenger RNA-based vaccine, have been advocating for a third shot to maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants of the virus spread widely.

  • Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine expected in September

    The Pfizer vaccine, which was first COVID shot available after the FDA gave it emergency use authorization in December, may be just weeks away from full approval.

  • EU signs initial deal with Novavax for Covid vaccine

    The European Commission announced on Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of a promising Covid-19 vaccine from US pharmaceutical firm Novavax.

  • UPDATE 3-Moderna says its COVID-19 shot maintains high efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial. However, the company said it still expects booster shots to be necessary ahead of the winter season as antibody levels are expected to wane. It and Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE , which make a similar messenger RNA-based vaccine, have been advocating for a third shot to maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants of the virus spread widely.

  • Argentina handles Sputnik V delay by giving second jabs of other vaccines

    Argentina, racing to fight stop the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, said on Thursday it will offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V but could not receive a second jab due to delays in deliveries. In Buenos Aires province alone, 180,000 Argentines are now beyond the mandated three months period between the first and second dose of Sputnik V but the government is still waiting for further stock of the unique second jab to arrive. Health minister Carla Vizzotti told a news conference that "flexibilizing" the kind of vaccines administered would bolster Argentines' chances against the more contagious Delta variant.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • Report: The FDA is aiming for final approval of the Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day

    Report: The FDA is aiming for final approval of the Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day

  • Moderna INC (MRNA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MRNA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by early September: NYT

    The pharmaceutical company filed its application with the FDA on May 7, and the FDA is expected to finish its approval process by Labor Day weekend.

  • Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Data Demonstrating Four-Fold Increase in Neutralizing Antibody Levels Versus Peak Responses After Primary Vaccination

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. Additionally, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine isn’t advertised on TV due to emergency authorization

    Vaccine manufacturers haven’t taken out TV ads, but that’s not because they’re afraid to share the shots’ side effects.

  • The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe and They Work. The FDA Must Move Faster to Approve Them

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded by calling for increased masking and social distancing, even for the vaccinated, which feels like a frustrating, unexpected step backward. The vaccines were supposed to get us out of this mess. Without higher rates of vaccination, even the best vaccines in the world (which are the ones we have) cannot 100% contain Delta’s spread.

  • CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

    CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.RELATED: If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study F

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV‑2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article “Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,” which describes a salicylanilide library screened in a SARS-CoV-2 cell activity assay. Based on this screening effort, the most efficacious