'Modern' defender Sevelj joins United

Dundee United's newest recruit Vicko Sevelj "personifies the modern-day defender", says manager Jim Goodwin.

The Croat, 23, arrives on a two-year deal after two seasons with Slovenian side NK Radomlje.

Having joined Hajduk Split's youth set-up at age 16, Sevelj became a regular for their reserve side in Croatia's second tier then moved on to FK Sarajevo in 2021.

He spent time on loan with Russian side Akron Tolyatti and Radomlje before the Slovenian outfit made the deal permanent.

Goodwin says he is thrilled to land the versatile defender, having "highlighted Vicko’s talent a few months ago" and is eyeing further signings from Eastern Europe.

"He personifies the modern-day defender - strong in duels and adept at stepping out from the back to assess progressive passing options with confidence," the United boss said.

"Although predominantly a centre-back, his wide attribute spread allows him to be utilised in a variety of positions, further underlining his value to the playing group.

"Vicko’s arrival also represents our first foray into the growing Eastern European market, one which we are eager to continue exploring for more elite-level players this summer and beyond."

Sevelj says he was aware of United before arriving but has been "pleasantly surprised by the size and stature of the club".

He added: "The passion of our fans is incredible too and I have watched many videos of them showing their support for the team - I can't wait to experience it myself."