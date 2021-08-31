Modelo and UFC Partner with Rebuilding Together to Strengthen Communities Across the Country

Stipe Miocic

Former UFC heavyweight champion and Ohio native Stipe Miocic helps with renovations at Revolution Fight & Fitness in Euclid, Ohio, as part of an initiative between Modelo, UFC and Rebuilding Together to revitalize training gyms across the country. The partners kicked off renovation efforts in the Cleveland area, and will update additional gyms in Austin, Texas; Saratoga, N.Y.; and Seattle later this year.

After a successful day of making repairs to Revolution Fight & Fitness outside Cleveland, longtime Modelo brand ambassador, Ohio native and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic toasts with gym owner Tim Stafford. Along with a team of volunteers, Modelo, UFC and Rebuilding Together helped outfit the Cleveland-area gym with new equipment including boxing mats, punching bags and ropes, as well as updated lighting and new paint.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, and long-standing partner UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new initiative with leading nonprofit Rebuilding Together to revitalize training gyms across the country, boosting the Fighting Spirit and ultimately strengthening these communities. In collaboration with Rebuilding Together, Modelo and UFC are renovating several gyms across the U.S. that play integral roles in positively shaping their local areas.

“Modelo and UFC fans know it doesn’t matter where you come from, it matters what you’re made of, and often, self-made people have allies in their corner who help them succeed,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Modelo Brand Marketing. “For many, that support comes from gyms that provide structure and safe havens, which is why we’re proud to partner with UFC to revitalize these important community pillars.”

Modelo, UFC and Rebuilding Together are kicking off the initiative in Cleveland, where longtime Modelo brand ambassador, Ohio native and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will join in efforts to help revitalize Revolution Fight & Fitness in the suburb of Euclid, Ohio. Together, the partners will outfit the gym with new equipment such as boxing mats, punching bags and ropes, as well as updated lighting and new paint.

“As a fighter who has experienced firsthand the community support that our local gyms can provide, I am honored to help revitalize Revolution Fight & Fitness in my hometown of Euclid,” said Miocic. “This is just the start of what’s to come from the Modelo and UFC revitalization efforts, which is sure to help spark the Fighting Spirit for those in need across the country.”

In the months ahead, Modelo and UFC will work with Rebuilding Together to update additional gyms located in Austin, Texas; Saratoga, N.Y.; and Seattle as Modelo furthers its mission of fighting for progress to create more unified, resilient and prosperous communities.

“Gyms and sports facilities play a unique role in the well-being of our communities,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “Through our unique and innovative partnership with UFC and Modelo, we are not only furthering our investment in our communities but are also playing an important role in the health and happiness of our neighbors.”

The community-based initiative also marks the extension of the partnership between Modelo and UFC that first established Modelo as the “Official Beer of UFC” in 2018.

As part of the renewed partnership, Modelo and UFC will continue to create memorable experiences for their passionate, shared fanbases across in-venue, digital and retail platforms, including Modelo signage and branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®.

“UFC is pleased to extend the partnership with Modelo, an amazing brand that shares our unmatched commitment to a passionate fan base,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “We are excited about the work we are doing together to revamp gyms and inspire athletes in Cleveland, Austin, Seattle and Saratoga, and look forward to seeing the next generation of fighters come from these communities.”

In addition to the new gym revitalization efforts, Modelo has continued its commitment to communities’ Fighting Spirits by donating funds in recent years to help alleviate the education debt of military veterans, fund the provision of essential supplies, equipment and resources to protect healthcare workers throughout the pandemic, and support COVID-19 relief programming and related small business loans. More efforts to follow in the future.

About Modelo ®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a 'model' beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

About UFC ®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 166 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Rebuilding Together ®

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

