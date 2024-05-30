'Model professional' Tillson leaves County

Jordan Tillson will leave Ross County following the expiry of his contract, the Dingwall club has announced.

Yan Dhanda has also said his goodbyes after signing a pre-contract at Hearts, while academy graduates Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon will also depart.

Tillson, 31, joined County in 2020 and made over 100 appearances for the club. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Championship winners Dundee United.

"Jordan has been a tremendous servant for our football club amassing over 100 appearances," manager Don Cowie said.

"He has been a model professional & we wish him & his family the very best for the next chapter in his career."

Cowie also thanked this season's loan players for their services, with Will Nightingale, George Wickens, Loick Ayina, Teddy Jenks, Eli King, Brandon Khela and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson all returning to their parent clubs.

He added: "On behalf of the club I would like to thank all the loan players in their key contribution both on and off the park in helping the club secure Premiership football next season."