New mock trade has Sixers moving guard Furkan Korkmaz to Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have one week to make a move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline and improve the team around Joel Embiid. While the focus will continue to be on Ben Simmons, rightfully so, other pieces on this roster could be traded.

Furkan Korkmaz comes to mind. He has been very up and down during his time in Philadelphia, and the Sixers should explore possible upgrades to the bench.

John Hollinger of The Athletic suggested Korkmaz be moved to the Indiana Pacers for Justin Holiday:

If you’re just looking at a straight-up trade in the non-Simmons category (yes, my sources say the Sixers are still allowed to pursue trades that don’t involve Simmons), I’d also watch Indiana’s Justin Holiday. A Korkmaz-Holiday trade is cap-kosher and might interest Indy now that their season is circling the drain. Holiday’s reported unvaccinated status could be a turnoff for some teams, but he makes reasonable money ($6 million this year and next) and is a 3-and-D small forward cut from the Danny Green mold.

Holiday is averaging 11.1 points while shooting 38% from deep for a Pacers team that has struggled to find traction. If the Sixers want to make a move to upgrade the bench, a Korkmaz for Holiday swap would be pretty helpful for Philadelphia.

