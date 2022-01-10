New mock trade has Sixers moving Ben Simmons to Kings in 3-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are almost halfway through the 2021-22 season as they continue to build off their winning streak. The Sixers have been playing solid basketball, and they are moving up the standings in the East.

The one issue that continues to hang over the franchise is the Ben Simmons situation. It doesn’t matter how many games in a row this team wins, the issue of whether to move Simmons or bring him back is central to what happens around this team.

The trade deadline is one month away, Feb. 10. While the franchise still wants a top-25 player, it may not get that player until the offseason. Therefore, the Sixers have to decide to either move him at the deadline or persuade him to return, which happens to be their main goal.

A new mock trade from Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that also includes the Boston Celtics:

Sixers receive: Jaylen Brown, Juan Hernangomez

Kings receive: Simmons, Jaden Springer, 2023 first-round swap (via Philadelphia)

Celtics receive: Terence Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Philadelphia’s 2022 first-round pick (top-five protection), 2024 first-round swap (via Philadelphia)

B/R on why the Sixers do this deal:

Philadelphia finally moving Simmons would be a godsend for all of us. And this deal just so happens to net a potential All-Star. Brown isn’t a traditional shot-creator and won’t replace any of Simmons’ passing, but his familiarity working off-ball should enable synergy with Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey’s ascension allows the Sixers to target players who aren’t primary ball-handlers.

First off, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown, so while this deal makes some sense on paper, the Sixers are unlikely to net Brown in a trade any time soon. Boston seems committed to both Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Any scenario with the Kings would have to be a three-team deal. It’s tough to see Philadelphia accepting a deal centered on De’Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton. President Daryl Morey will continue to wait and see when a top player will wiggle free for him to make a move for.

