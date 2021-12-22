New mock trade has Sixers moving Ben Simmons to Blazers in 3-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are 16-15 in an up and down 2021-22, prompted by COVID-19 and injury issues. They have had to fight through a lot on the court to even be above .500 at the moment.

Oh, yeah, they are also dealing with the Ben Simmons saga that doesn’t have an end in sight.

The Sixers are looking to move on from Simmons while getting the most value they can in return for a 25-year-old who has made three All-Star games in his career. Now that the Dec. 15 date has passed, more player possibilities for trades exist and more teams can get involved.

A new mock trade from Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that also includes the Indiana Pacers.

The deal is:

Sixers get: G/F Caris LeVert, SG Norman Powell, PF Larry Nance Jr.

Pacers get: SG C.J. McCollum, F Nassir Little, C Cody Zeller, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via Portland Trail Blazers), 2022 second-round pick (via Portland)

Trail Blazers get: Simmons, C Myles Turner, G/F Danny Green

B/R on why the Sixers do this deal:

With the Sixers striking out in their hopes of acquiring an All-Star for Simmons, getting three solid starters/rotation players all under contract for multiple seasons is good value. LeVert, 27, has shown star flashes in his time with the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers and gives Philly additional playmaking with Simmons gone. Powell, 28, is averaging 18.1 points on 41.5% shooting from 3 this season. Nance, 28, has the versatility to play on the wing or serve as a small-ball center. Nance’s teams have always been better with him on the floor, with a plus-9.4 swing rating this season serving as the best of his career.

This wouldn’t be a terrible deal, but again, the Sixers really want a top 25 player in return for Simmons. It comes down to whether president Daryl Morey will settle for something that’s solid, like this trade, or if he is willing to really wait for that next superstar player to request a trade. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Story continues

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid taking over in Sixers win over Celtics

Related