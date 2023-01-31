New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Cody Martin from Hornets in a deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have plans on winning a title in the 2022-23 season, and therefore that means president Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office will have some work to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

At present, the Sixers have a very good roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden. Even if there isn’t any big deal before the deadline, this roster has a puncher’s chance of reaching the finals because of what Embiid and Harden can do on a regular basis.

With that being said, it never hurts to maybe look at a possible deal and see what’s available. A mock trade from Blacher Report has the Sixers acquiring a good wing defender in Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets.

The fake trade proposal

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Cody Martin

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, 2028 second-round pick

B/R on why the Sixers do this deal

Martin is battling left knee issues and hasn’t looked great when available. That just means it’s a good time for Philly to try buying low. Martin fills a bunch of gaps at both ends, and Charlotte might be skittish amid his injuries after signing him to a new contract over the summer. He has two years and $15.7 million guaranteed following this one, with a completely non-guaranteed $8.7 million salary in 2025-26. Philly might prefer a perimeter player who is higher-volume from deep—and has a better track record of making them. Martin’s 38.4 percent clip on triples last year is an outlier compared to his career clip (31.8 percent) and came on just 3.1 attempts per 36 minutes. Asset-strapped buyers can’t be choosy, though. This deal gets the Sixers under the tax and gives them someone who, if healthy, could feasibly crack the playoff rotation. Philly is free to walk away if Charlotte wants more for eating next year’s Korkmaz money. Sending them Thybulle to test drive ahead of restricted free agency is enough compensation. Especially when Martin’s deal isn’t looking so hot itself right now

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

One can never have too many good wing players in this league. Martin is not a great scorer, but he did shoot 38.4% from deep in the 2021-22 season before being hampered by knee injuries during this current season. He does fill a lot of needs for Philadelphia off the bench, but it’s what they have to give up to the Hornets in this deal.

Moving Korkmaz is not the worst thing in the world. As helpful as he has been in his career, it’s obvious that he is the odd man out of the rotation at the moment and he deserves an opportunity to play elsewhere. It’s Thybulle that is the hold up. Yes, his offense hasn’t developed as some would have liked, but he makes such a positive impact for the Sixers on both ends of the floor and Philadelphia should absolutely hang on to a guy like him unless the right deal comes along. Martin isn’t necessarily a guy they should move Thybulle for.

