Mock trade sees Bulls swap Zach LaVine for Isaiah Stewart straight up

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly focused on trading Zach LaVine this summer. Aaron Kellerstrass of Pippen Ain’t Easy wrote a pair of mock trades to help the Bulls reset. The first was a flip of Alex Caruso and the 11th pick for the third pick, and the second was trading Zach LaVine to the Detroit Pistons for Isaiah Stewart.

“The Orlando Magic and Mortiz Wagner would also be a possibility here, but in this trade, the Bulls get a useful young big man from the Pistons in exchange for getting off LaVine’s contract,” wrote Kellerstrass. “Stewart is only owed $15 million in the first year of his extension next season, so the Bulls would save nearly $30 million in cap space, allowing them to address other needs.

“They get an immediate rotation player in Stewart, who can play both big man spots and improved his 3-point shooting to 38 percent this season. So, the Bulls get two young players without completely blowing up their roster, keep DeRozan and hope to compete while still building for the future. This may be the best of both worlds for the Bulls, who could actually win more games with these additions but also give a nod towards the future.”

By trading LaVine for Stewart, the Bulls would save a ton of money.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire