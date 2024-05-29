Mock trade sees Bulls send Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso to Warriors

The Chicago Bulls are heading into a very important offseason. They could choose to tear down the roster and plan for the future, or they could look to reshape things a bit and remain competitive. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a mock deal that would send Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, the 52nd pick, and a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected).

“At his end-of-season press conference, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas acknowledged the need for roster changes,” Buckley wrote. “But before fans could even entertain the possibility of the franchise finally resetting, Karnišovas made clear, “I’m thinking about winning.” Chicago doesn’t sound remotely interested in rebuilding this offseason, but why not? DeMar DeRozan is entering unrestricted free agency. Zach LaVine is already on the trade block. Conditions are perfect for a clean break.

“The Bulls maybe wouldn’t tear things down to the ground—they’ll want to have some talent around breakout star Coby White—but they could turn over the veteran core. Here, turning Vučević and Caruso into Wiggins, a second-round pick and a future first-rounder hurts a little for now but carries the promise of a much better future.”

It feels like the Bulls should be able to get better value for Vucevic and Caruso than this.

