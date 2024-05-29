Mock trade sees Bulls land 21-year-old guard, draft pick for veteran

As the Chicago Bulls look to reshape their roster this summer, bringing in more young players should be a top priority. They should be planning for the future rather than adding for the present. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently proposed a mock trade that would see them move Torrey Craig to the Boston Celtics for Jaden Springer and the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“A perennial contender looking perhaps as strong as ever, the Celtics have no incentive to even consider making a significant move this summer,” Buckley wrote. “Even this could be more than they want to stomach, as they sound legitimately interested in Springer’s defense and could see this draft pick as a way to help balance their pricey payroll.

“Then again, if Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are all on the roster, this backcourt could be too crowded to work Springer into the rotation. The same holds true for whichever player Boston would target at No. 30. Regardless of position, it would be tough for a rookie to log meaningful minutes for this club next season. Craig may not have that problem, though. He’s a shapeshifting defender who has shot at least 39 percent from three in back-to-back seasons. That archetype fits everywhere in the modern league and could look especially enticing in Boston, where the wing rotation thins out in a hurry behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

Adding Springer’s defensive play and a draft pick would be a solid haul for Craig.

