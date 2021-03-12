Mock trade: How Chiefs can land LT Terron Armstead in trade with Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a new starting left tackle after releasing former 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick, Eric Fisher.

There are a number of ways the team can go about acquiring a new left tackle, but we all know that Brett Veach is not afraid of being aggressive when it comes to acquiring players in a trade. One player that could be available given salary cap restraints is New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead.

The 30-year-old perennial All-Pro tackle is entering the final year of his contract after signing a 5-year $65-million-dollar extension back in 2016. He is due over $16 million against the 2020 salary cap for New Orleans. The Saints are hard-pressed for cap space and trading Armstead could save them over $6.6 million against the salary cap. He’d cost the Chiefs $11.6 million against the cap in 2021, a number that can easily be handled once the team restructures a few contracts.

New Orleans can move Ryan Ramczyk to the left side, where he’s played in the past and pursue a new right tackle in free agency or the draft. Meanwhile, the Chiefs can sign Armstead to a multi-year extension and lock up the blind side of Patrick Mahomes for the next several years.

In order to work out a mock trade for Armstead, we enlisted the help of our friend John Sigler at Saints Wire. Sigler played the role of Mickey Loomis, while I played the role of Brett Veach in order to negotiate the trade.

Here’s a look at how our negotiations went and the final deal that we settled on:

First offer: Round 2, Pick No. 63 + Round 4, Pick No. 144 + WR Mecole Hardman for LT Terron Armstead and a future fifth-round pick.

My thought behind this offer was pretty simple: Will the Saints accept anything less than a first-round pick for Terron Armstead? I thought to package a pair of picks on Day 2 and Day 3, while adding Mecole Hardman to the deal in order to appeal to the loss of Emmanuel Sanders. Unfortunately, Loomis didn't seem to budge from the idea of landing a first-round pick in the trade. They're clearing cap space, but they're also losing their All-Pro left tackle, so it makes sense that they'd want at least that in return.

Saints counter offer: Round 1, Pick 31 + WR Mecole Hardman and CB L’Jarius Sneed for LT Terron Armstead and a future fifth-round pick

The Saints' counter offer felt like a feeling-out process as well. They wanted to see how much they could get out of me in return for Armstead. They also gave me some valuable information. Here's the message they sent:

"We have more receivers under contract than any other position. Hardman would be a nice upgrade but it’s not as critical a hole to fill as, say, cornerback. L’Jarius Sneed made a great impression in his game against us and his overall tape is solid for a rookie. We need a new corner after cutting Janoris Jenkins."

Needless to say, Sneed was a non-starter for me, as he should be. He was the steal of the draft last season and looks to be a cheap starter at the cornerback position for the next three seasons. This message told me a few things, though. The Saints would be interested in recouping some of the players they'd cut and defense seems to be a priority. That information informed my counter offer.

Chiefs counter offer: Round 1, Pick 31 + DT Khalen Saunders + Round 4, Pick 144 for LT Terron Armstead and a future fifth-round pick

In this offer, I sought to make the case that Khalen Saunders would be a good replacement for recently-released DT Malcolm Brown. A former third-round draft pick, Saunders has been buried on the depth chart in Kansas City. While New Orleans was intrigued by Saunders, they were intent on getting a cornerback in the trade after releasing Janoris Jenkins. They also weren't too thrilled that I took Hardman out of the picture on this deal. It looked more and more that I had to be willing to give up multiple players in this trade.

Saints counter offer 2: Round 1, Pick 31 + CB Charvarius Ward + WR Mecole Hardman for LT Terron Armstead and a future fifth-round pick

The next counteroffer from the Saints named the player that we needed to get the deal done. They told me that they "needed" a cornerback in the deal to get it done. "What about Charvarius Ward? He's worked with our secondary coach Kris Richard in Dallas. Let's get them back together." This is a pretty easy add-on for Kansas City. Ward is a restricted free agent, so we agreed to tender him at the lowest level of $2.133 million. He can play out the next year in New Orleans and work for an extension with the team. If the Chiefs aren't going to extend Ward, it'd be wise to get something in return for him now.

Final agreement: Round 1, Pick 31 + CB Charvarius Ward + WR Mecole Hardman for LT Terron Armstead and a future conditional pick

The final point to get this deal done was to turn the future pick Kansas City received in trade into a conditional draft pick. If Armstead plays 75% or more of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2021, it becomes a fourth-rounder. If he doesn’t meet that threshold, it remains a fifth-rounder. That pick gives the Chiefs some more ammunition if they want to move up in the draft to acquire a receiver. Obviously, this trade would precipitate other moves in the draft in free agency. Now the Chiefs are down a receiver and potentially a cornerback. The trade does, however, help solidify the most important position on the offensive line. So what do you think, Chiefs Kingdom? Is this a good trade? What would you change for both teams? Be sure to share your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter.

