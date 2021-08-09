Mock military engagement attracts all ages to anniversary event at Bushy Run Battlefield

Aug. 9—Fred Lucas traveled from Bloomington, Ind., to help lead Graham's Company of the 42nd Royal Highland Regiment into battle in Penn Township.

He joined dozens of other reenactors who converged on Bushy Run Battlefield Saturday and Sunday to replay the two-day 1763 engagement between British and American troops and their Native American adversaries that gave the site its historical significance.

"I'm a second generation reenactor," said Lucas, who has seen the Battle of Bushy Run from both sides. "The first time I came here as a member of the 42nd was five years ago, but I've done the event as a native decades ago."

Wayne Yezerski of Jeannette comes often to the battlefield with his 11-year-old grandson, Shane Clawson. The reenactment and related living history encampments provided an extra lure for the pair.

Yezerski, who used to participate in mountain man-style shooting events, enjoys seeing the 18th century reenactor regiments in action.

"We were here for the first part of the battle yesterday, and we're here for the second part today," he said Sunday. "Today, we want to see the other side win."

The mock battle closely follows the real-life scenario that occurred at the site 258 years earlier. The British troops, who set off from Fort Ligonier to relieve a Native American siege of Fort Pitt, were ambushed by native warriors and sustained casualties Aug. 5, 1763. But, the following day, the British forces feigned a retreat and then outflanked and drove off their foes.

Rachel and Josh Watkins of Shaler visited the British encampment Sunday with their five homeschooled children, ranging in age from 1 through 10.

The couple seek out living history events such as the Bushy Run reenactment to provide extra enrichment for the kids. "It provides a real visual for them and brings everything to life," Rachel Watkins said.

"I think kids should learn this and appreciate where we come from," Josh Watkins said.

Though they agreed it looked too hot for them to want to wear it, the younger Watkins family members took great interest in the red uniform of Mark Somers, who portrayed a private in the 60th Royal Americans military unit.

Somers, who hails from West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, also shared tales of the challenges early Americans of all ages faced when they settled on the Western Pennsylvania frontier.

"Kids get to learn something, and you get to learn from them, too," Somers said.

Somers long dreamed of reliving America's frontier days after seeing mountain men portrayed in 1970s films and TV shows. After retiring as a corrections officer, he finally had the time to pursue reenacting seven years ago.

"It's a fun hobby," he said.

It's also a family-friendly pastime, according to Brian Harris of Harrison City, who serves as quartermaster with the local reenactors of the 60th Royal Americans, also known as Ourry's Company.

His son John's love of history and interest in reenacting drew Harris and his wife, Joni, into the hobby about a decade ago.

Joni cooks, cleans and provides first aid during Ourry's encampments. She also serves as a tour guide at Bushy Run. John, who learned to be a regimental drummer for reenactments, is entering his sophomore year at The Citadel.

"This place and this hobby helped form him," Brian Harris said.

"We're totally immersed in this now, and we're very happy with it. This is a very family-oriented thing. We think of all the other reenactors as extended family."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .