Mock Mania! Who are the Dolphins' top options with 29th pick?

The Dolphins could use an interior offensive lineman, a wide receiver, a running back or linebacker in the first round of the next NFL Draft.

So, they'll probably draft a punter.

We kid. I mean, they do need a punter, though surely they'll add a veteran, too.

In free agency, Miami loaded up at running back and full back and brought back some key free agents like defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.

It's a tough break for Miami that they'll pick 29th, instead of 15th, as a result of trades down and up that netted Jaylen Waddle and more.

But this is not a particularly top-heavy draft and it's entirely possible the player they select at 29th would have been a valid pick at 15th.

So, who are the most popular mock draft selections for Miami, as we approach the end of March? Well, glad you asked.

Let's check in with our friends at nflmockdraftdatabase.com for the latest information on the players most commonly attached to Miami.

There's a good chance Miami's pick is on this list:

Bernhard Raimann, T/G, C. Michigan

The skinny: Currently selected by Dolphins in 12 percent of mock drafts. Raimann, a native of Austria, is a converted tight end. Quick, powerful, huge upside.

Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa

The skinny: Currently selected by the Dolphins in 11 percent of mock drafts. Penning is a nasty small-school mauler. Penning has ideal size and mindset.

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) walks on the field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Kenyon Green C/G, Texas A&M

The skinny: Currently selected by the Dolphins in 8 percent of mock drafts. He's massive, quick and feisty. Could make a major impact in run game.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The skinny: Athletic. Quick feet. Miami can only hope this player slides.

Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College

The skinny: Coached by Dolphins' current line coach, he's powerful and smart.

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Darian Kinnard, G, Kentucky

The skinny: Massive, nasty, mauler.

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

The skinny: Decisive runner can make impact in passing game.

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) fights off a Prairie View A&M safety Drake Cheatum (22) for a 28-yard gain during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The skinny: Speedy, instinctive, play-maker can cover and blitz.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The skinny: Big (6-foot-3), physical and versatile, can even play RB.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) breaks loose for a touchdown reception against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Tyler Smith, T/G, Tulsa

The skinny: Outstanding run blocker and excellent athlete with high ceiling.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The skinny: Deep threat touchdown maker coming off torn ACL.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams #38 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The skinny: Smooth, fluid, big-play maker.

