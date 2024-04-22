Mock drafts link Georgia WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs. He’d love to see that happen

Pro Football Focus’ mock draft has the Chiefs selecting Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the final pick of the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Mock drafts from CBS Sports and The Athletic also have the Chiefs grabbing McConkey at No. 32 overall.

While promoting Six Star Pro Nutrition’s Whey Protein Plus drink in Kellogg’s Froot Loops flavor, McConkey said he’d be thrilled to join the Chiefs.

“I mean, won the Super Bowl, great team, great organization. Have a lot of good guys and a lot of good players on the team,” McConkey said. “So that’d be a great place to go and play for sure.”

McConkey, who had 119 catches for 1,687 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia, said he met with the Chiefs briefly at the Senior Bowl.

The thought of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is enticing.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” McConkey said. “Seeing what he does every week, he makes the hard throws look easy. So being able to go play with a quarterback like that would definitely be a dream.”

McConkey ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, so he has good speed. But his greatest strength might be his route-running ability.

“If pass rushers have rush plans, McConkey has route plans that allow him to uncover on all three levels,” Chad Reuter wrote for NFL.com. “His pace and rhythm make cornerbacks more reactive than proactive. He has the footwork and body control to snap off crisp breaks and open windows for his quarterback.”

McConkey takes pride in that route running and believes his skills will translate to the NFL.

“Running fast always helps but that’s not all there is,” he said. “As a receiver you’ve got to be able to start and stop as well. So yeah, running fast in that 40 is part of it. But being able to be a route runner, I think goes a long way as well.

“I continue to you know, work on that and want to be in the best shape possible when I get that call.”