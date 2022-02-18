Mock draft watch: Something new at No. 2 in Touchdown Wire’s latest projections

Tired of the same basic predictions in Detroit Lions mock drafts? We’ve got something that should interest you…

In the latest updated projections from Touchdown Wire and analyst Mark Schofield, the Lions go in a very different direction at the top. Instead of pass rusher or quarterback, this mock draft chooses to build up the weakest position on the defensive side of the ball: safety. With the No. 2 overall pick, it’s Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame.

As Schofield explains,

A safety with the second-overall selection? When we are talking about perhaps the best football player in the class, it makes sense. While the Detroit Lions have a need at quarterback, there is no need to force a player at that position this early, given this class. Kyle Hamilton is an elite talent that can play in a few different roles, whether as a pure free safety, down in the box, a half-field safety, or in man coverage against mismatch-type players.

With the Rams’ pick at No. 32, the projection shifts to offense with Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. He’s an easy sell for his explosive athleticism and big-play potential on the outside, a perfect guy to blend with Amon-Ra St. Brown to create mismatches in coverage.

The standard No. 2 selection, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, lands at No. 4 overall. Liberty QB Malik Willis is the first QB off the board, going at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.