Mock Draft watch: PFF’s latest offers the Browns 2 rounds of defensive impact

The analytic kings of the football universe have released a two round mock draft and as we have seen from most mocks, Pro Football Focus provides defensive help to the Cleveland Browns. Below is what they have presented:

1st Round #26: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa:

Despite all of the negativity surrounding the potential of Cleveland drafting an off-ball linebacker, even Pro Football Focus sees just how special Collins is. That is especially obvious in coverage. PFF wrote the following:

“The 6-foot-4, 240-pound off-ball linebacker tallied four interceptions, three forced incompletions and nine passing stops when dropping into coverage. He was also one of the top blitzing weapons in the country. All told, Collins picked up 16 pressures on 51 rushes and was the only player at his position to record 90.0-plus grades in coverage and as a blitzer.”

2nd Round #59: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse:

Cisco was a turnover machine while with the Orange and the Browns hope that difference-making ability can translate to the next level. PFF describes Cisco as boom or bust, but I think that maybe a bit harsh. PFF notes the following:

“Cisco was one of the biggest boom-or-bust players we have seen in our seven years of grading college football, and he’s going to be in that same category as a prospect. He was the definition of a playmaker at Syracuse, notching 26 combined pass breakups plus interceptions in his three years. That’s the second-most at the position over that span, and Cisco only played two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL. At the same time, he gave up 48 catches for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.”

The Browns would add a lot of playmaking on defense with this two-round haul.