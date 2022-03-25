Mock draft watch: NBC Sports’ latest buys the hype trains for the Lions

The hype train for Malik Willis keeps steaming towards the Detroit Lions and the No. 2 overall pick. The latest mock draft from NBC Sports’ Thor Nystrom drives that train straight to Allen Park in a three-round projection that engineers a lot of fan favorites to Detroit.

The projection is a veritable who’s who of popular prospects amongst the Lions fan base. Starting with Willis, who hit top speed on the hype freight train this week with his pro day, the mock adds three very impactful players in the first 34 picks.

(1.2) QB Malik Willis (Liberty) (1.32) LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia) (2.34) S Jaquan Brisker (Penn State) (3.66) CB Roger McCreary (Auburn) (3.97)* WR Justyn Ross (Clemson)

It’s a draft that swings for the fences but also carries quite a bit of bust potential. Willis is a polarizing prospect, as is the undersized Dean at linebacker. McCreary has some physical limitations that belie his outstanding game film, too. Then there’s Ross, a very talented pass-catcher but one with considerable injury issues and a brutal pro day of athletic testing. About the only sure thing is Brisker at No. 34.