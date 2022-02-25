Mock draft watch: More Kyle Hamilton-to-Detroit projections keep coming

For much of the last few weeks, nearly every 2022 NFL mock draft has projected either Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as the selection for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick. But a few recent mocks have brought forth a different possibility for that lofty spot.

To channel Yoda, there is another…

While it’s still not a prevalent development, the idea of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to Detroit at the No. 2 spot is growing in popularity. Two prominent outlets and veteran draft analysts proposed that very scenario in their updates this week.

Rob Rang at FOX Sports and Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports each rolled with Hamilton to the Lions, a team in desperate need at safety. As Trapasso noted succinctly,

Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.

There are still several current mocks that don’t have Hamilton anywhere near the Lions or the No. 2 pick. As an example, Pro Football Focus’ latest slots Hamilton at No. 8 overall to the Falcons. In that one, the Lions tabbed Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2 and Matt Corral at No. 32.

Keep in mind that it’s still early in the process. Mock draft projections at this point are more about presenting ideas and possibilities than locking down picks with any certainty. The NFL scouting combine next week will help provide a lot more insight on where players might wind up and what teams are looking for at each spot. Free agency hasn’t happened yet either, and Hamilton happens to play the position that is among the deepest and most diversely talented with available veterans.

List