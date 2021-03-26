Mock draft watch: Mel Kiper’s latest gives Lions ‘tremendous choice’

Breaking News:

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The latest mock draft from ESPN’s longtime analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., is out, and it’s a ringing endorsement from Kiper for the Detroit Lions to select Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 7 overall pick.

Kiper doesn’t hide his love of Smith as a prospect, and he also doesn’t seem concerned about the lack of bulk on the Heisman Trophy winner. He does mention the possibility of trading back in the draft and acquiring more picks, which is something that is certainly on the table for Lions GM Brad Holmes.

I would say this pick is likely going to the best wideout on the board, and Smith would be a tremendous choice. The Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t have the biggest frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), but you shouldn’t underestimate him. He is one of the best route runners I’ve scouted, and he beats any corner put in front of him. Detroit is clearly rebuilding, so I also wouldn’t be surprised if it trades down to pick up more draft capital.

Quarterbacks took up the first four picks in Kiper’s projection, followed by Florida TE Kyle Pitts and LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase. It’s an unusual mock in not having either of the highly-regarded offensive linemen, Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater from Northwestern, off the board before the Lions pick.

