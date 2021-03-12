Mock Draft watch: Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

Maurice Jones-Drew (MJD), former running back, has been known to have hot takes when it comes to his NFL draft coverage. At times, his picks and analysis can be loose and he is known to favor the running back position more than any other person covering the draft.

Here is what The Draft Network has to say about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, their 17th ranked prospect:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah projects as an impact defender at the NFL level. There’s an undeniable level of explosion to his game that helps Owusu-Koramoah mask the limitations of his game on account of his stature. An ideal match from a team perspective would be one that wants to stay in their base defensive personnel at a higher than average rate, where Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility can shine brightly against spread sets. There’s plenty of experience playing as a pressure player up the middle and even as a pseudo-third safety who is walked outside the hashes and taking man-to-man reps against wide receivers from the slot. Owusu-Koramoah took a big step forward with his game in 2020 and was in several contests the best football player on the field—he moves at a different speed than his teammates and his instincts to find the football and make big plays is undeniable. The more you watch, the more you love. Just don’t ask him to play a traditional stack role or attempt to work him as the MIKE linebacker for sustained, optimal success.

I like the pick, but it is tough for me to envision this front office getting behind it. Linebacker is not a position this front office invests in heavily.

Good work MJD, but you may need to read the Browns guardrails to know what they view are the premium positions.

